Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Zach Eflin left his start against the Miami Marlins after four innings due to left knee discomfort. Eflin was bidding to become the American League’s first 12-game winner. The 29-year-old has a history of knee problems. Eflin began last season in the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation but made his last start on June 25 and was sidelined by right knee soreness. His 2021 season was cut short by a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that required surgery. He had surgery on both knees in 2016. Eflin signed a $40 million, three-year contract during the offseason that was the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history.

