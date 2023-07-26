Rookie Devon Witherspoon unsigned and absent from start of Seahawks camp

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon was not on the field for the start of training camp Wednesday as he remained the only unsigned player from this year’s rookie class.

Witherspoon, a cornerback from Illinois, was the fifth overall pick by the Seahawks, but he was still unsigned as camp kicked off.

Witherspoon is due a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $31.8 million as the terms of being selected fifth overall, though there appears to be an impasse around bonus money he would be due.

Seattle signed running back Zach Charbonnet, one of two second-round picks for the Seahawks, on Tuesday. He was the only other rookie for Seattle that had yet to sign.

Witherspoon was the highest pick for Seattle with general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll in charge of the franchise. The Seahawks held the No. 5 pick as a result of the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver before the 2022 season.

Seattle also placed six players on the physically unable to perform list before the start of camp, including safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive tackle Bryan Mone and cornerback Riq Woolen.

The PUP designations for most of the players was expected. Adams, Brooks and Mone all had major surgeries last season and were going to be brought along slowly during training camp, with Adams seemingly the only one with a reasonable chance of being ready for the start of the regular season. Woolen had minor knee surgery in May.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL