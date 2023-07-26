Sandy Alcántara throws his 2nd complete game this season, Marlins beat Rays 7-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sandy Alcántara threw a five-hit complete game and the Miami Marlins stopped a 10-game road losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1. Alcántara, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, struck out seven Wednesday and walked one in his second complete game this season and 11th overall. He had been 0-3 in four July starts with one no decision. Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin, who was bidding to become the AL’s first 12-game winner, left after four innings with left knee discomfort. The right-hander dropped to 10-2 in 12 home starts this season after allowing five runs and seven hits.

