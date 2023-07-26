Smith ‘amped up’ as Falcons enter training camp with raised expectations

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith revealed a new moustache on the Atlanta Falcons’ opening day of training camp. The coach acknowledged his self-described “lifestyle change” won’t win universal approval. Fans’ opinions on the added facial hair could be based on Smith’s ability to bring another new look — a winner — to Atlanta. Smith is facing expectations to end the Falcons’ streak of five consecutive losing seasons, including back-to-back 7-10 finishes in his first two seasons. The Falcons spent about $140 million in free agency this offseason to revamp their defense. Quarterback Desmond Ridder is entering his first full season as the starter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.