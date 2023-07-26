Texans WR Metchie on field for 1st day of camp after missing last year following cancer diagnosis

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III returned to practice on the first day of training camp after missing his entire rookie season following a leukemia diagnosis. Metchie was a full participant in the almost two-hour workout after being cleared to return a little more than a year after revealing he had acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday but was all smiles on the field as he ran through drills and caught passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.