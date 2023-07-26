Skip to Content
Texans WR Metchie on field for 1st day of camp after missing last year following cancer diagnosis

Published 12:38 PM

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III returned to practice on the first day of training camp after missing his entire rookie season following a leukemia diagnosis. Metchie was a full participant in the almost two-hour workout  after being cleared to return a little more than a year after revealing he had acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie didn’t speak to reporters Wednesday but was all smiles on the field as he ran through drills and caught passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

