Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather. The announcement was made 4 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to be occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field. The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm.

