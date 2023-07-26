Who is Bronny James? LeBron’s oldest son has carved his own basketball path

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch. The scion of the top scorer in NBA history embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose the University of Southern California for his next step.

