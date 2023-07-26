WNBA’s Riquna Williams out of Aces activities after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been barred from team activities after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges. A judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can’t contact her alleged victim. The Aces say Williams is precluded from team activities. Williams was arrested Tuesday on charges including strangulation, assault and wielding weapons described as a heavy candle and a metal stand. Williams is a 10-year WNBA veteran who hasn’t played this season due to a back injury. She also faced league discipline in 2019 after a domestic violence incident when she played for the Los Angeles Sparks. The league says it’s gathering more information.

