Big Ol’ Fish: Trout and salmon galore
Trout, salmon, trout, salmon - never gets old for these fine anglers! You can share yours with us and everybody from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
Trout, salmon, trout, salmon - never gets old for these fine anglers! You can share yours with us and everybody from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.