Big Ol’ Fish: Whatever the size, your catch is the prize
A wonderful variety of great catches featured in your photos in this week's installment of Big OI' Fish. Please send us yours from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
A wonderful variety of great catches featured in your photos in this week's installment of Big OI' Fish. Please send us yours from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.