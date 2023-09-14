It's been a fine fishing summer so many of you who just had to share photos of your great catches, with us and everybody. Feel free to add yours for next time, from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.