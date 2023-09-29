Big Ol’ Fish: Wide variety of fish, all fun to catch
Salmon, steelhead, trout and bass -- lots of variety in this week's fine Big Ol' Fish catches. Feel free to submit yours from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
Salmon, steelhead, trout and bass -- lots of variety in this week's fine Big Ol' Fish catches. Feel free to submit yours from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.