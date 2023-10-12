Big Ol’ Fish: Some mighty fine catches this week!
We had a bit of slim pickin's recently for our Big Ol' Fish segment, but not this week - thanks, folks! Feel free to send us your fine catches from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
We had a bit of slim pickin's recently for our Big Ol' Fish segment, but not this week - thanks, folks! Feel free to send us your fine catches from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.