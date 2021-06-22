Sadio Mane donates $693,000 to fund hospital in his hometown in Senegal

CNN - Sports

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Senegal and Liverpool football star Sadio Mane has donated $693,000 (£500,000) to help fund the construction of a hospital in his hometown of Bambali in Senegal.

The village, about 400 kilometers outside the capital city Dakar, did not previously have a hospital.

Mane met with Senegalese President Macky Sall earlier this month to discuss the project, which will include departments for maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.

“The Liverpool striker has presented the Head of State with an ambitious plan to build a hospital in Bambali and is counting on state support for medical personnel,” the official account for the presidency tweeted in June.

Mane also shared his enthusiasm for the project, tweeting: “Very honored by the audience that the Head of State, His Excellency @Macky_Sall granted me. A good time to discuss football but also our social projects.”

In 2019, Mane donated close to $350,000 (£250,000) to build a school in Bambali. The year before he also gifted 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village so that residents could wear them during the Champions League final.

The Reds forward, who recently scored goals for his national team in friendly matches against Zambia and Cape Verde, will be back in action for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season on July 12.