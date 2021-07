Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

CNN - Sports

Twenty-two gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold:

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Canoe Slalom

Women’s Kayak: Ricarda Funk, Germany

Cycling Mountain Bike

Women’s Cross-country: Jolanda Neff, Switzerland

Diving

Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform: Chen Yuxi/Zhang Jiaqi, China

Equestrian

Dressage Team Grand Prix Special: Germany

Fencing

Women’s Epee Team: Estonia

Judo

Women’s -63 kg: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France

Men’s -81 kg: Takanori Nagase, Japan

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: China

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: China

Softball

Japan

Surfing

Men’s: Italo Ferreira, Brazil

Women’s: Carissa Moore, United States

Swimming

Men’s 200m Freestyle: Tom Dean, Great Britain

Women’s 100m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Australia

Men’s 100m Backstroke: Evgeny Rylov, ROC

Women’s 100m Breaststroke: Lydia Jacoby, United States

Taekwondo

Women’s +67kg: Milica Mandic, Serbia

Men’s +80kg: Vladislav Larin, ROC

Triathlon

Women’s Individual: Flora Duffy, Bermuda

Weightlifting

Women’s 59kg: Kuo Hsing-Chun, Chinese Taipei

Women’s 64kg: Maude Charron, Canada

