Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

<i>OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Gold medalist USA's Kathleen Ledecky poses after the final of the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty-three gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold:

Basketball 3 X 3

  • Women’s: United States
  • Men’s: Latvia

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Cycling Road

  • Women’s Individual Time Trial: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands
  • Men’s Individual Time Trial: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia

Diving

  • Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi, China

Equestrian

  • Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle: Germany

Fencing

  • Men’s Sabre Team: Republic of Korea

Judo

  • Women’s -70 kg: Chizuru Arai, Japan
  • Men’s -90 kg: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia

Rowing

  • Women’s Double Sculls: Romania
  • Men’s Double Sculls: France
  • Women’s Four: Australia
  • Men’s Four: Australia
  • Men’s Quadruple Sculls: Netherlands
  • Women’s Quadruple Sculls: China

Rugby Sevens

  • Men’s: Fiji
  • Swimming
  • Women’s 200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
  • Men’s 200m Butterfly: Kristof Milak, Hungary
  • Women’s 200m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
  • Women’s 1500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States
  • Men’s 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain

Weightlifting

  • Men’s 73kg: Shi Zhiyong, China

