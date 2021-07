Here’s who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday

CNN - Sports

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Seventeen gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold:

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s All-Around: Sunisa Lee, United States

Judo

Women’s -78 kg: Shori Hamada, Japan

Men’s -100 kg: Aaron Wolf, Japan

Rowing

Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls: Italy

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls: Ireland

Women’s Pair: New Zealand

Men’s Pair: Croatia

Fencing

Women’s foil team: ROC

Swimming

Men’s 100m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, United States

Men’s 800m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, United States

Men’s 200m breaststroke: Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia

Women’s 200m Butterfly: Zhang Yufei, China

Women’s 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: China

Shooting

Women’s trap: Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova

Men’s trap: Jiri Liptak, Czech Republic

Canoe

Women’s Canoe: Jessica Fox, Australia

Table Tennis

Women’s singles: Chen Meng, China

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.