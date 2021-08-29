Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight: What you need to know

CNN - Sports

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has found his way back into the ring, this time to fight former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Paul previously defeated fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

The pay-per-view event, which includes five fights, is scheduled to start Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 8-round cruiserweight bout will be available on Showtime, with general tickets available for $59.99.

Before turning toward a boxing career, Paul had been widely known on social media as a brash and controversial YouTube star, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

“In 4 days I fight for more than what’s at the surface level,” Paul said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I fight for my family, my friends, my coaches, my city, my dog, for shadow, for history, a greater purpose, and for respect. Sunday August 29th the world will see what I’m made of.”

In 2016, Woodley, also known as “The Chosen One,” won a UFC title and subsequently defended it four times, according to ESPN.

“I’m gonna be faster. I’m going to be stronger,” Woodley said in a video on Showtime’s official Instagram. “I’m the alpha man, I’m the lion in the jungle. Anything I wanna do, I’m gonna do.”

“I gotta keep reminding myself he’s a child, that, you know, he’s doing things that somebody his age shouldn’t be doing,” he added.

The event includes an undercard featuring Amanda Serrano against Yamileth Mercado, Daniel Dubois versus Joe Cusumano, Ivan Baranchyk against Montana Love and Tommy Fury versus Anthony Taylor.

Following a news conference Thursday, members from Paul’s and Woodley’s teams got into an argument after “Woodley heard a member of Paul’s team talking trash to Woodley’s mother, Deborah,” ESPN reported.

The two groups had to be separated, according to ESPN, following “heating, vulgar language” and “a lot of pushing and shoving.”

“One thing I don’t do is disrespect,” Woodley told ESPN. “And when disrespect comes to my mother, it’s a whole issue.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.