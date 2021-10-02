Cristiano Ronaldo is named on the substitutes’ bench as Manchester United draw with Everton

CNN - Sports

By John Sinnott, CNN

This time there was no late intervention from Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Old Trafford.

In midweek, Ronaldo scored a dramatic 95th-minute goal to secure a 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League, but he was unable to turn Saturday’s game in United’s favour.

Anthony Martial’s powerful shot gave United the lead just before the interval, though Everton were well worth the draw.

Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark but within minutes of his arrival all he could do was watch as Everton equalized with Andros Townsend firing past David de Gea after a counterattacking move involving Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Everton might have even snatched all three points following a corner, but Yerry Mina’s goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

‘Siuuuu’ celebration

.After scoring his fifth goal in nine appearances for Everton, Townsend celebrated by mimicking Ronaldo’s trademark “Siuuuu” celebration.

“Not imitating, it’s just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career,” Townsend told BT Sport.

“I spent many hours on the training pitch and in the video room trying to analyse his free-kicks and his stepovers and the way he dedicated himself to football.

“So it wasn’t an imitation it was a mark of respect to one of my idols. I probably didn’t do the celebration justice and didn’t execute it properly.”

The draw means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have managed to win just two of their last six games in all competitions

