Andy Murray is back in the ‘good books’ after finding lost wedding ring

Andy Murray is back in the “good books” after tracking down the wedding ring he lost when his trainers went missing earlier this week.

The three-time grand slam champion had posted a video to Instagram on Thursday asking for help after his shoes, which had the ring attached, were taken from underneath his car as he prepared for the Indian Wells tournament in California.

Fortunately, the situation was resolved later that day after a few phone calls were made.

“I just want to send a quick message to say a huge thanks for all the messages and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring,” Murray said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I had to make a few calls today and chat to the security at the hotel and everything.”

He then revealed the trainers and gave them a sniff to camera.

“Would you believe it, they still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I’m back in the good books. Let’s go,” he added.

The ordeal began after the 34-year-old returned from dinner, saying his trainers were beginning to smell after practicing for hours under the Californian sun.

So he decided to let them dry out underneath the car when he got back to his hotel.

After leaving them to air overnight, Murray returned in the morning to find his trainers had gone, meaning he was forced to find another pair in preparation for his match against Adrian Mannarino on Friday.

Annoying? Yes. End of the world? Probably not. But unfortunately for the Scot, he had forgotten one important fact.

“As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me ‘where’s your wedding ring?’, and I was like ‘oh no,'” Murray explained, trying to hold back laughter in a video message.

“I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand. So my wedding ring has been stolen as well.”

By the sheepish look on Murray’s face, it’s safe to say the news hadn’t gone down well with his wife Kim Sears, whom he married in 2015 and has four children with.

“Needless to say, I’m in the bad books at home so I want to try to find it,” he continued.

“So if anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be, it would be very helpful so I can try to get it back and get to the bottom of it.”

Murray wrote a caption to accompany his plea for help, writing: “Yes I know I’m an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help.”

