Tiger Woods on playing again: ‘I don’t know when that is going to happen’

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Tiger Woods spoke about his golf future on Tuesday in his first press conference since suffering serious leg injuries in a February single-vehicle rollover accident. Woods is hosting the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week.

The 15-time major champion said he doesn’t know when he would play again but is happy that he can participate.

“As far as playing at the Tour level, I don’t know when that is going to happen,” Woods said. “I’ll play a round here and there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that. The USGA (United States Golf Association) suggests play forward, I really like that idea now. I don’t like that the tees are on back.”

He continued: “To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye opening. But at least I’m able to do it again. That’s something that for a while there didn’t look like I was going to. I’m able to participate in the sport of golf. Now to what level, I do not know that.”

On how much more difficult his current recovery has been compared to his others, Woods said, “This one has been much more difficult. It’s just hard to explain how difficult it’s been just to be immobile for the three months and lay there.

“I was just looking forward to just getting outside… that was a goal of mine, especially for a person who has lived his entire life outside.”

Woods has not played in a golf tournament since his accident.

The last time Woods played competitively was in December 2020, with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Last week, the 82-time PGA Tour winner posted a three-second video on social media of him taking a swing with the caption: “Making progress.”

The 45-year-old’s accident occurred near Los Angeles on February 23, when his SUV crossed a median, went across two lanes of road, then hit a tree and landed on the driver’s side in the brush.

