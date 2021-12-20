NBA to allow teams with Covid-19 issues to sign replacement players, memo says

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

The National Basketball Association (NBA) will allow teams dealing with Covid-19 issues to add replacement players due to the rising number of cases, according to a memo dated Sunday and obtained by CNN on Monday.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for each roster player that tests positive for Covid-19, the memo reads.

Teams will be required to sign one replacement player if there are two confirmed positive Covid-19 cases, two players if there are three positive cases, and three players if there are four or more positive cases.

However, teams will not be “required to sign more replacement players than would be necessary for it to have 13 players … who are healthy and able to play.”

Additionally, there will no longer be a cap on the number of games a player, who has signed a two-way contract, can play during the season.

Previously, a two-way player could only play a maximum of 50 games of the 82-game regular season.

The new rules take effect immediately and will continue through January 19. At that time, the NBA will give teams further guidance for the remainder of the season.

On Sunday, the NBA postponed five games after multiple players and staff members tested positive for the virus. The league has postponed a total of seven games this season due to the virus.

Reigning Finals MVP and two-time league MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and former league MVPs Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets are just a few of the many players that are currently in the league’s health and safety protocols.

