Travis Kelce’s mom surprises him with question at postgame news conference after two games in one day

By Ben Church, CNN

We all know moms will go above and beyond to support their children but Donna Kelce went further than most on Sunday.

With both of her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, playing in the two separate NFL playoff games on the same day, Donna somehow managed to attend both.

She started in Florida to watch Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles lose 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before flying to Missouri to see Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.

The journey, which was tracked on Twitter by the NFL, wasn’t an easy one. She had to hop on a rickshaw outside Raymond James Stadium which took her to her Uber to the airport. Her flight was then delayed by 30 minutes and, typically, it had been raining.

But nothing seemed to be stopping Donna on Sunday and she made it to Arrowhead Stadium just in time to see Travis throw his first touchdown pass in the NFL.

She was even permitted to ask a question to Travis in the press conference after the game, much to his surprise.

“It’s your mom,” she said, before asking her beaming son how it felt winning the game after such an impressive performance, where Kelce also caught five receptions for 108 yards and one receiving touchdown.

“To finally throw a touchdown like I used to tell my mom, when I was like five years old, that I was going to eventually throw a touchdown in the National Football League, I finally got it done,” Kelce said.

“It only took me nine years. That’s a good question though, Mom.”

What started with disappointment in Tampa Bay, ended with elation in Missouri and Donna and the rest of the Kelce family won’t be forgetting this Sunday for a while.

