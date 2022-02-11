Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Friday
By Ben Morse, CNN
There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Women’s super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Women’s 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men’s 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, Finland
Short Track Speed Skating
- Women’s 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands
Skeleton
- Men: Christopher Grotheer, Germany
Snowboard
- Men’s snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, Japan
Speed Skating
- Men’s 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, Sweden
