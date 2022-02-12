Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday

<i>Cameron Spencer/Getty Images</i><br/>Gold medalists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate during the mixed team snowboard cross flower ceremony on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 12.
By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 8 of the Games.

Biathlon

  • Men’s 10km sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women’s 4x5km relay: The Russian Olympic Committee

Skeleton

  • Women: Hannah Neise, Germany

Ski Jumping

  • Men’s large hill Individual: Marius Lindvik, Norway

Snowboard

  • Mixed team snowboard cross big: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, USA

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Men’s 500m: Gao Tingyu, China

