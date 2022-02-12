Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday
By Wayne Sterling, CNN
There were six gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 8 of the Games.
Biathlon
- Men’s 10km sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s 4x5km relay: The Russian Olympic Committee
Skeleton
- Women: Hannah Neise, Germany
Ski Jumping
- Men’s large hill Individual: Marius Lindvik, Norway
Snowboard
- Mixed team snowboard cross big: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, USA
Short Track Speed Skating
- Men’s 500m: Gao Tingyu, China
