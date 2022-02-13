American Erin Jackson wins women’s 500m speed skating gold after almost missing Olympics

By Patrick Sung and George Ramsay, CNN

US speed skater and world No. 1 Erin Jackson has won the women’s 500m gold medal in a time of 37.04 — 0.08 seconds ahead of Japan’s Mido Takagi.

Jackson almost missed the Olympics after she had slipped during qualifying trials, but her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her own spot to ensure the world No. 1 was able to go to Beijing — and it paid off.

More to follow…

