Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday

Kaillie Humphries poses with her gold medal after finishing first in the women's monobob event.
Kaillie Humphries poses with her gold medal after finishing first in the women's monobob event.

By Ben Morse, CNN

There were four gold medals up for grabs on Monday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 10 of the Games.

Bobsled

  • Women’s monobob: Kaillie Humphries, USA

Figure Skating

  • Ice dance: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women’s aerials: Xu Mengtao, China

Ski Jumping

  • Men’s team event: Austria

The full medal table can be found here.

