Matthew Wolff snaps club in frustration after just four holes of opening round at the Masters

Golf can be an extremely frustration sport, and this applies to professionals, too.

And Matthew Wolff certainly didn’t endure the opening round at the Masters as he wanted to on Thursday.

The 22-year-old golfer began his round with a double bogey on the opening hole, followed by two consecutive bogeys as he got off to the worst start imaginable.

Now four-over par after three holes, Wolff was hoping to rebound at the par-three fourth hole.

However, it didn’t go to plan.

His tee shot drifted right, eventually finding the bunker right next to the green.

And it was too much for Wolff, who leaned and leaned on his club, putting his full weight on it as it bent on the ground before it eventually snapped under his weight.

Although he did eventually go on to save par on the fourth hole, it didn’t get much better for the American from there.

On the par-fourth seventh, having found the bunker behind the green, Wolff decided to unconventionally hit a putter from the sand rather than a wedge.

Once again, it didn’t go well as his ball clipped the edge of the bunker before rolling back in.

All-in-all, it was a nightmare opening round at Augusta National for Wolff, who finished nine-over and right at the foot of the leaderboard.

Wolff’s snapping of his club isn’t the first occasion this year he’s had a club-related incident after he tossed is club in the water on the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship last month when he missed the cut.

