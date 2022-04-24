Paris Saint-Germain seals Ligue 1 title after Lionel Messi scores screamer

By Ben Church, CNN

Lionel Messi scored a stunning long-range goal to help Paris Saint-Germain win a much expected Ligue 1 title Saturday.

The Parisians knew they would clinch a record-equaling 10th title if they avoided defeat against RC Lens and Mauricio Pochettino’s side stuttered to a 1-1 draw.

Messi’s curling effort from outside the box was a special way to seal his first league title at PSG, even though the goal was later canceled out by Corentin Jean’s effort, but the fans were less than impressed with the team after an underwhelming season.

Many were frustrated by PSG’s exit from the Champions League this season after it was dramatically beaten by Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Sections of the crowd even booed their team at half-time Saturday before leaving the stadium with 15 minutes remaining of the match.

Reports state the stadium was almost empty just 10 minutes after the full-time whistle with players skipping the traditional lap of honour after winning the title.

“I’m really happy to have won another title for the club, to have made history with the 10th title. It’s really important for everyone and for the club,” Pochettino said after the game, having secured the title with four games remaining.

“Yes it’s not easy when you have a massive disappointment in the Champions League but the players were really professional and fought to win the league.

“I think it’s really important to add another title for the club. We’re so happy and we need to give value to the title.”

PSG has won eight of the last 10 league titles in France and is now level with St-Etienne for most titles in league history.

But the season has been frustrating for PSG fans who are still waiting on the club’s first European title.

The introduction of Messi at the start of the season promised so much but the 34-year-old has struggled to produce the scintillating form he showed in Barcelona for so many years.

Despite domestic success, questions will remain over manager Pochettino’s future at the club with work to be done on rebuilding a connection with many of the fans.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.