Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely with orbital fracture and mild concussion

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely after suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion during Thursday’s series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors, the team said Friday.

Embiid suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter while defending Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. He went to the bench and did not return. The 28-year-old center was already playing through a torn ligament in his right thumb he suffered earlier in the Toronto series.

Still, he finished the game with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

The 76ers are scheduled to begin the second-round Eastern Conference semifinal series on the road against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Last week, Embiid hit a clutch three-pointer with less than a second remaining to seal a 104-101 overtime win, extending the Sixers’ series lead over the Raptors.

The NBA star, believed to be in the running for MVP this season, said it was “the best” shot of his career.

