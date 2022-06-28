MLB announces 12 suspensions for mass brawl between Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels

By CNN Sport staff

Major League Baseball has suspended 12 players and coaches following the mass brawl that marred the Los Angeles Angels’ win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Three Mariners players received suspensions. Jesse Winker, who charged the Angels bench after being hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz, received a seven-game ban, J.P. Crawford five and Julio Rodriguez two.

Nine players and members of the Angels coaching staff also received suspensions, including manager Phil Nevin for 10 games.

Anthony Rendon is suspended for five games when he returns from injury, Wantz for three games, Ray Tepera for three games and Raisel Iglesias for two games.

There were also suspensions handed to the Angels’ assistant pitching coach, bench coach, interpreter and catching coach.

All three of the Mariners’ players will appeal, MLB said on its website, and the team is able to stagger the suspensions so all three are not missing at once.

“If they throw [Wantz] out, it stops,” Winker said on Monday, per MLB. “If he hits me and they eject him, I go to first base. If the guy in the cast and their manager don’t talk, nothing happens. But they were talking, and I didn’t want to talk.

READ: Mass brawl overshadows Angels win over the Mariners

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s done,” Winker added. “We’re just going to worry about next time we face them beating them. That’s all that matters.

“No one is here to ‘tough guy’ talk to the media and no one’s here to do this and do that or talk about fines, suspensions, whatever. That’s going to happen regardless, so we’re going to beat them.”

With the Mariners already feeling aggrieved that an earlier pitch thrown by Wantz during Sunday’s game was close to Julio Rodriguez’s head, Wantz then hit Winker on the hip.

That sparked angry scenes as a furious Winker made his way towards the Angels bench, leading both benches to empty and eventually resulting in eight ejections.

Wantz received his three-game ban for intentionally throwing at Winker, MLB said, and won’t be appealing. However, both Tepera and Iglesias are appealing and were able to play against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.