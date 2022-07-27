Germany battles past impressive France to book place in the final of Euro 2022

By Matias Grez, CNN

The bitter taste of defeat is something Germany’s women have rarely experienced at the European Championships.

Even on a night like tonight, when for much of the second half it felt as though the team was merely hanging on for survival against a ferocious and tenacious French side, Germany somehow found a way to win.

Alexandra Popp’s goals either side of Merle Frohms own goal gave Germany a 2-1 win and passage through to the final of Euro 2022, where it will face England in a mouthwatering clash on Sunday.

But this was a battle that Germany will likely still be feeling come the end of the week, and France’s players will perhaps still be wondering how it isn’t them taking on England.

Chance after chance came and went for France in the second half before Popp, who has become Germany’s leading light at this tournament, made Les Bleus pay dearly with a clinical header 13 minutes from the end.

After battling its way through Wednesday’s grueling semifinal, there will be no test that this Germany side will fear facing and the team will be confident of extending its extraordinary Euros record to nine titles.

