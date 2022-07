In front of a crowd of 87,192 fans — a record for a European Championship, men’s or women’s — England won its first ever major championship in a dramatic extra-time victory, beating Germany 2-1 in the final of the Women’s Euro.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.