Fan takes legal action against Nick Kyrgios after allegation that she was ‘drunk out of her mind’ at Wimbledon final

By Ben Church, CNN

The woman who​m Nick Kyrgios accused of having had “700 drinks” and being “drunk out of her mind” during this year’s Wimbledon final in early July says she is suing the Australian tennis player for defamation.

In a statement sent to CNN by her lawyers on Tuesday, Anna Palus accused Kyrgios of making the ​allegation, which she described as “reckless and entirely baseless​,” and which she says caused her and her family “substantial damage and distress.”

“I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name,” the statement read.

“The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity.”

She added: “I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter.

“However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court.”

Kyrgios, who was eventually beaten by Novak Djokovic in the match that day, had been angered during the contest after he said there was noise from the crowd.​

He expressed his anger to the chair umpire at the time, asking for the fan to be kicked out of the stadium for continuously speaking to him during a game.

​”She’s drunk out of her mind, so kick her out,” he said.

When asked by the umpire which supporter it was, Kyrgios ​gestured to the stands and said: “The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.”

​Palus says she was temporarily removed from the arena as a result.

“During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me,” Palus said in her statement.

“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.”

CNN Sport has contacted Kyrgios’ legal team for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The 27-year-old is due to play the US Open this year which runs between August 29 and September 11.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.