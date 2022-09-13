NBA player Anthony Edwards apologizes for insensitive social media post as league is ‘reviewing the matter’

By CNN Sport staff

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has apologized for a recent social media post in which he used homophobic language.

On his Instagram story, which was recorded and shared by others before it was deleted, a person is apparently inside a car with the window partially rolled down and records a small gathering of men standing together at a short distance away.

Some of the men are hugging. A voice can be heard saying “look at these queer a** n***ers.”

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” the 21-year-old wrote on his verified Twitter account on Sunday. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

The NBA is “reviewing the matter,” league spokesperson Mike Bass told CNN on Monday.

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said in a statement: “We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media.

“The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

Minnesota drafted Edwards with the top overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Last season, he averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

