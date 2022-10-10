Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, the NFL team announced Monday.

The move comes a day after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers which left the Panthers with a 1-4 record on the season.

Rhule, who coached the team to a 11-27 record in two-plus years with the Panthers, is the first NFL head coach to be dismissed this season.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks.

Adding to the Panthers’ woes this season, struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss and is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Last year’s starting quarterback Sam Darnold, meanwhile, remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Prior to the game against the 49ers, the Panthers also suffered defeats against the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals.

The team’s only win so far this year came in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

Rhule joined the Panthers on a seven-year, $62 million contract in 2020 having previously coached college football with Baylor and Temple. According to NFL.com, he’s the first ever Panthers coach to serve fewer than three full seasons.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.