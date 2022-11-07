Rugby player Levi Davis missing in Spain for over a week, former team says

By Ben Morse, CNN

Former rugby player Levi Davis has been reported missing for over a week, his former club said in an appeal for any information pertaining to his whereabouts.

Bath Rugby Club issued an appeal Sunday for information about Davis, who they say was last seen in a pub in Barcelona, Spain, on October 29, 2022, on its Twitter account.

The appeal described Davis as 5-foot-9 (176cm) and said that anyone with information could email findlevidavis@gmail.com.

Former England international, Tom Varndell, also put out his own appeal for information.

“If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last two weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks,” Varndell wrote on Twitter.

Davis made eight appearances for Bath — which plays in the top division of English rugby — between 2017 and 2020.

The former England under-18 and under-19 international signed for Ealing Trailfinders in 2020 and has recently been playing for Worthing RFC.

Davis is also known for his appearances on UK television, featuring on ‘Celebrity X Factor’ in 2019 and ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.