Tom Brady makes more NFL history in Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-13 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady is synonymous with making history.

And on Sunday, he became the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards in his career, combining regular season and playoffs, in a 16-13 comeback win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Los Angeles Rams.

The 43-year-old completed a pass to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter for a gain of 15 yards to put him over the mark.

Before the game, Brady pointed to his current and former teammates when asked about potentially breaking the record.

“I think for me it’s a credit to all the guys that I’ve played with, and who have blocked for me, who have caught passes,” Brady told reporters on Thursday. “I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys.

“I think I can’t do [anything] in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too. I’m very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches, and being down here has been an amazing experience for me.

“So I feel like these are all… they’re great achievements, but for as much as people want to say: ‘Oh, this is what Tom Brady did,’ in my mind, this is what myself and all these other people who have contributed to my life have done as well.”

While the record was a momentous achievement for Brady, it was what the veteran quarterback did against the Rams which was what he was most happy with afterwards.

During what looked like it might be another frustrating night for the Bucs having been unable to find a touchdown all evening, Brady was given one more opportunity in the fourth quarter to rescue the game.

And in typical Brady fashion, he completed four straight passes — including a defensive pass interference call — to move Tampa Bay down the field before connecting with tight end Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left to complete the comeback victory.

“It’s all about the win,” Brady said after the 55th game-winning drive of his 23-year career. “It’s all about the win, man. I never cared about the [records]. All about the win.”

The comeback victory was an important one for the Bucs.

Coming against the reigning Super Bowl champions, it snapped a three-game losing streak and improved the team’s record to 4-5 on the season and put them back on top of the NFC South.

The Buccaneers next head to Munich to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first ever game in Germany on Sunday.

