American journalist Grant Wahl dies at Qatar World Cup

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” US Soccer said in a statement on its official Twitter account on Friday evening.

“Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”

US Soccer praised Wahl’s passion and “belief in the power of the game to advance human rights,” and shared its condolences with Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, and his loved ones.

Gounder reposted the US Soccer statement on Twitter and wrote: “I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock.”

Wahl had previously covered soccer for Sports Illustrated, including 11 World Cups, and written two books on the sport, according to his website.

Earlier on Friday, Wahl had tweeted about the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match.

He recently made the headlines by reporting that he had been detained and briefly refused entry to a World Cup match because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.

He said security staff had told him to change his shirt because “it’s not allowed,” and had taken his phone. Wahl said he was released 25 minutes after being detained and received apologies from a FIFA representative and a senior member of the security team at the stadium.

Afterward, Wahl told CNN he “probably will” wear the shirt again.

This is a developing story.

