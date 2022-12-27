Liverpool agrees deal for Dutch star Cody Gakpo, says PSV

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Liverpool has agreed to sign forward Cody Gakpo, one of the most coveted young players in Europe, from PSV Eindhoven, the Eredivisie club said on Monday.

Gakpo, 23, impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as the Dutch reached the quarterfinals.

The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reported it was around 40 to 50 million euros ($43 to $53 million).

In a tweet, PSV said: “PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.”

At the World Cup, Liverpool defender and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk was full of praise for his teammate.

“Hopefully Cody can go to the moon and back,” said Van Dijk. “He is a very good player and a good boy too.”

Liverpool’s forward options are limited with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injury.

Gakpo had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but Liverpool appears to have fought off competition for the talented forward.

