Kyrie Irving requests trade from Brooklyn Nets, per reports

Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 9, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

According to Wojnarowski, there were talks between the Nets and Irving on a new deal but no deal was reached and a trade request was made to the team. Irving is scheduled to become a free agent this off-season.

CNN has reached out to the Nets and Irving’s agent for comment.

The 30-year-old Irving has averaged 27.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game this season and has helped lead the Nets to a 31-20 record.

