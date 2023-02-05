Lionel Messi scores to secure victory for Paris Saint Germain

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Paris Saint-Germain has struggled in recent games, relatively speaking, but thankfully for the Parisian club, Lionel Messi has been in fine scoring form.

The Argentine was on target again Saturday, scoring in the second half to secure a 2-1 comeback win for PSG against Toulouse.

Victory extended PSG’s lead over Marseille, which has a game in hand, at the top of Ligue 1 to eight points, even though Christophe Galtier’s side has only won two of its last five league matches.

Branco van den Boomen opened the scoring in the 20th minute to give Toulouse an unexpected lead in Paris, but before the break Achraf Hakimi leveled.

With Neymar and Kylian Mbappé both injured, it fell on Messi to make that telling contribution for the home team.

And in the 58th minute Messi put his name on the scoresheet, curling into the bottom corner from outside the area for his 10th league goal of the season and a third in his last five league games.

The World Cup winner also came close to a second, hitting the post in stoppage time.

“Lionel was our engine, he scored and created chances. I ask of the team that they play for him,” said Galtier, per Reuters.

“His teammates need to make more efforts defensively to give him more freedom to create movement and opportunities.”

