Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

By Jacob Lev, CNN

In a blockbuster trade, the Phoenix Suns have acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA teams announced Thursday.

The Suns will also get forward TJ Warren in the deal, according to news releases from each team. The Nets will receive Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn, the Suns said.

“Today is a transformative day for this organization,” the Suns’ new owner, Mat Ishbia, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and T.J. to the Valley as we build a championship culture both on and off the court. Not only is Kevin one of the greatest and most accomplished players in the history of the sport, but his character also embodies the world class commitment to excellence we are instilling across every facet of this organization.”

The trade is the second huge move the Nets have made over the past week with its two biggest stars. On Sunday, the team traded star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. On Thursday, the Nets traded Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks said the Durant trade will help the team in the long term.

“Mikal and Cam are elite, ascending, versatile wings, plus the draft capital provides us additional avenues to continue to acquire talent,” he said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to building the team Brooklyn deserves.”

Durant, 34, has been sidelined with an MCL sprain since early January. In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Durant joined the Nets before the 2019 season in a sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors after he finished his third season with the franchise. Durant was under contract with the Nets through the 2025-26 season — though he previously requested a trade during the offseason, according to reports.

The NBA star was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics as the second selection of the 2007 NBA Draft after one season at the University of Texas. Durant has been selected to 12 All-Star games and is a two-time NBA champion. He has also won three Olympic gold medals.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.