Tiger Woods announces return to competitive golf at The Genesis Invitational next week

Tiger Woods announced Friday a return to competitive golf at next week’s The Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts.

In a Twitter post, Woods said, “I’m ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv.”

The occasion will mark the first official tournament start for the 47-year-old since the Open Championship last July. Woods played in three majors in 2022 following the February 2021 car crash just before The Genesis Invitational that left the 15-time major winner with serious leg injuries, but this marks his first PGA Tour event since the ZOZO Championship in October 2020.

Woods participated in two other events in 2022, the PNC Championship with his son Charlie and TNT’s The Match in December.

The Genesis Invitational runs from February 16-19 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Woods is the host of the tournament and proceeds go to his foundation.

