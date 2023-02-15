Ghana soccer star Christian Atsu still missing following Turkey earthquake, agent tells CNN

By Sammy Mngqosini, CNN

Ghana soccer star Christian Atsu is still missing 10 days after last Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, his agent told CNN Sport on Wednesday.

“We are still searching for Christian. We have asked AFAD (The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) to place his picture in all local and national hospitals,” Atsu’s agent Nana Sechere told CNN in a WhatsApp message on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Syria and Turkey, and survival stories are becoming few and far between as rescue and recovery efforts continue in both countries.

Sechere, who is in southern Turkey’s Hatay province with the winger’s family, pleaded for more resources and help to locate the Hatayspor player on Tuesday.

“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers. It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian,” Sechere tweeted.

“Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority,” he said.

According to Sechere, Atsu’s room has been located and two pairs of his shoes have been found but they are yet to locate him through the rubble.

“This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground,” Sechere added.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, told CNN that she had no update on Atsu’s whereabouts.

CNN has reached out to Savaş, Hatayspor and Ghana Football Association for comment.

Last week, there was confusion as reports from Turkey originally said that Atsu had been located and was in the hospital. Sechere had originally told CNN on February 7 that he had “official confirmation” from Hatayspor that Atsu “was in hospital and that he is stable,” but on February 8, Sechere tweeted that it had come to light, contrary to prior reports, that Atsu was still missing.

Prior to joining Hatayspor last year, Atsu represented several different English clubs, including Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

