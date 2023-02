By Jacob Lev, CNN

Famed broadcaster Tim McCarver, who also won two World Series during a long Major League Baseball career, died Thursday at the age of 81, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced.

McCarver died of heart failure, according to MLB.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

