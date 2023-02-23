FIBA apologizes to basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama after publishing ‘fake’ interview

By Matias Grez, CNN

The International Basketball Association (FIBA) has issued an apology to French sensation Victor Wembanyama after the organization published a supposed interview with the teenager on its website.

Wembanyama called out the interview on his Instagram story on Wednesday, writing: “4 days ago, FIBA published a FAKE interview of me. WTF???”

In response, FIBA said in a statement: “After doubts were expressed by the player regarding the interview, which was provided to FIBA by a long-time French contributor, the veracity of the interview could not be confirmed.

“FIBA has without delay removed the article and all related social media posts, and has immediately terminated the relationship with the freelance reporter.

“FIBA apologizes to Victor and the French team and wishes them all the best in the forthcoming #FIBAWC qualifiers.”

The seven-foot-four Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm thanks to his rare mix of size, footwork and handles and is guaranteed to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft.

LeBron James recently called Wembanyama an “alien” and a “generational talent” and there arguably hasn’t been this amount of hype surrounding a draft prospect since James in 2003.

Playing with Metropolitans in France’s top basketball division, Wembanyama is averaging 22.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks in 32.1 minutes this season, per Basketball Reference.

Wembanyama has played twice for the French men’s international team in wins over Lithuania and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

