Texas Tech suspends head basketball coach for ‘racially insensitive’ comment

Texas Tech has suspended men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams for what the school calls an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment,” the school announced on Sunday.

“On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was made aware of an incident regarding a coaching session between Adams, who is White, and a member of the men’s basketball team,” Texas Tech’s statement read.

“Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters. Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized,” the statement said.

“Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand. Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

The length of Adam’s suspension was not announced.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium sports network, Adams said the comments he made were not racist, adding that he was quoting a bible verse about how there is “always a master and a servant,” when speaking to a player.

“I was quoting the scripture,” Adams said, according to Stadium. “It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable.”

“I said that in the bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants,” Adams added. “I was quoting the bible about that.”

Texas Tech finished the regular season campaign with three straight losses after starting the season 10-2. The team will next play against West Virginia on Wednesday in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

CNN has reached out to Adams for a statement but did not immediately hear back.

