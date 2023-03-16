Violent clashes erupt in Naples ahead of Napoli’s Champions League match against Frankfurt

By Amy Cassidy and Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Violent clashes erupted in the Italian city of Naples on Wednesday as ticketless German soccer fans descended on the city for a key Champions League match which they had been banned from attending.

A spokesperson from the city’s police told CNN that fans of German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt attacked police and set a car on fire ahead of the team’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Napoli.

Footage filmed by Reuters shows groups of men attacking riot police with flame throwers and objects in the smoke-shrouded streets of Naples.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi condemned the violence and said he had called Germany’s Ambassador to Italy, Viktor Elbling.

According to news outlet Football Italia, around 400 Frankfurt fans have traveled to Naples.

Following reports of violence in the first leg of the tie back in Germany, Italian authorities banned Napoli from selling tickets for Wednesday’s match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to Frankfurt fans, according to a statement from Eintracht Frankfurt published on its website on Sunday.

CNN has reached out to UEFA, Napoli and Frankfurt for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.