Michael Schumacher: Ferrari driven by seven-time world champion during title win in 2000 expected to sell for up to $9.5 million

One of Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning Ferrari cars from the 2000 season is expected to fetch up to $9.5 million at auction in Hong Kong next month, according to Sotheby’s.

The Ferrari F1-2000 was driven by Schumacher during his victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, as well as when he earned pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix the same year.

That season marked the German driver’s first of five consecutive world titles with Ferrari and the team’s first championship for 21 years.

Over the course of the year, he recorded nine race wins and 12 podiums in total, wrapping up the world title ahead of Mika Häkkinen in the penultimate race at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Ferrari F1-2000, initially intended as a spare car for the seven-time world champion, will go up for auction with Sotheby’s next month and is expected to fetch between $7.5 million and $9.5 million.

“This chassis was a key contributor to ending Schumacher’s four-year Championship drought, launching and inalterably transforming Ferrari, Schumacher, and Formula One,” said Sotheby’s.

The car will be displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre between April 1 and 5, then sold from April 3 to 12.

Last year, Schumacher’s F2003-GA, in which he recorded five race wins, became the most expensive Formula One car in history when it sold for $14.9 million in Geneva, Switzerland.

Prior to that, the record was held by Schumacher’s F2001 Ferrari, which sold for $7.5 million in 2017.

The 54-year-old suffered a brain injury sustained in a skiing accident in December 2013.

On January 6, his official Twitter account thanked followers for their birthday wishes alongside the hashtag “Keep Fighting Michael.”

